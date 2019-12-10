Norine J. Francis
Norine Jean Francis, 92, a longtime resident of Elkhart, Indiana and Sebring, Florida departed this world on Nov. 18, 2019.
Her optimism, generosity and sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was a lifelong lover of children and cats and many generations of both benefited from her affection and attention.
She was born Norine Hostetler to parents Dwight and Ruth Hostetler in LaGrange, Indiana on April 10, 1927. Norine graduated from LaGrange High School in 1945. She married Paul D. Francis on Sept. 10, 1947. Paul passed away in 1985.
Norine married Mario “Alex” Batti in 1991; he has also preceded her in death. Norine was a graduate of Goshen College class of 1951. “Mrs. Francis” taught elementary school in Elkhart County for 34 years before retiring in 1993. She moved to Sebring, Florida in 2003 where she enjoyed many years of warm weather, games of bridge and happy days on the golf course.
Norine’s brother, Wayne Hostetler of LaGrange, Indiana recently preceded her in death. She is survived by her three sons and their wives, Brent Francis and Kendra Woods of Placitas, New Mexico, Dan and Carol Francis of St. Charles, Illinois and Matthew and Julia Francis of Evergreen, Colorado. Her granddaughter, Jessica Schafer (Darwin); great granddaughter, Rosalie Schafer of Bartlett, Illinois; and grandson, Scott Francis of Chicago, Illinois.
A memorial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home at 403 W. Franklin St., Elkhart, Indiana.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a charity that benefits children, cats or any cause meaningful to you.