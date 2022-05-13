Norma J. Crum-Grunwell
Norma Jeanne Crum-Grunwell, 71, of Sebring, Florida, born May 7, 1950, went home to the arms of her Lord and Savior Thursday, May 5, 2022, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Grunwell; her parents, Allen Lawrence Crum and Doris Pearl Haan; and her siblings, Marolyn Gale (Roger) Hoorn, Sidney Lee (Deloris) Crum, Warren Albert Crum and Carol Jeanne (Douglas) Stiles.
She is survived by her stepchildren, Cathryn Lynn Grunwell, Michael (Shelia) Grunwell Sr. and Karen M. (Calvin) Tuinstra; eight step-grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Donna Ridgeway, Katherine Grunwell and Eileen Grunwell; nieces and nephew, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews, and special longtime family friend, William Plakey.
Norma was a graduate of Forest Hills High School, Grand Rapids Junior College and Michigan State University where she studied elementary education. She took post graduate classes at the University of Hawaii and Oxford University in England. Norma worked for Grand Rapids Public Schools retiring to her married life with Donald.
Norma enjoyed travel and took every opportunity to do so. She visited all 50 states at one point or another. She traveled in Europe and Asia, enjoying the customs and cultures but learning always that home was best. Norma also enjoyed doing and helping others learn to do handwork and taught knitting, crochet, cross stitch and needlepoint at local needlework shops. She kept her hands busy making things for charity and family.
Retirement included a move from Grand Rapids to Sebring, Florida with the love of her life. She and her Donald enjoyed traveling the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and discovering the treasures of Florida. She cared for her husband and the people in their park, with always a willing hand. Even after moving out of their mobile home park, Norma went back to help organize and run their bingo nights and morning coffees.
She will be missed by friends and family both in Florida and Michigan.
Service to be announced at Reyer’s North Valley Chapel. Burial to follow at Chapel Hills Memorial Gardens in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
