Norma J. Schweitzer
Norma Joan “Jo” Schweitzer, 89, a resident of Monticello, Florida, was the daughter of Roy and Fayetta Mae Nelson. She believed in Jesus Christ and was a dedicated member of her church family. On Aug. 16, 2020 surrounded by family, Norma transitioned to Heaven peacefully.
In 1951, she married Walter Baucom and had five children. Walter passed in 1968. Norma wed Grady Schweitzer in 1972. Together, they shared eight children. Grady passed in 2001.
Jo was a beloved sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend, and lifelong Christian. She enjoyed television, puzzles, coffee, traveling, shopping, collecting angels and crosses, attending church, and ice cream.
She was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, three siblings, one step-son, one brother-in-law, one sister-in-law, two son-in-laws, two nephews, one great-niece and two great-great grandsons.
She is survived by her five children, Shari Nelson, Anita Cauffield, Debora Cochran, Peggy McBride, and Jeffrey Baucom (Anita); two step-children, Kimber and Douglas Schweitzer; 17 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, 11 great-great grandchildren, three siblings, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her family extension is a testament to Genesis 28:14, “Your descendants will also be like the dust of the earth, and you will spread out to the west and to the east and to the north and to the south; and in you and in your descendants shall all the families of the earth be blessed.”
A funeral service will be Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020; visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. at Cornerstone Christian Church, Avon Park, Florida, with the funeral beginning at 11 a.m. Pastor Toby Cribbs Jr. will officiate. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens.