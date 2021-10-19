Norma M. Stokes
Norma M. Stokes, age 80, of Lorida, Florida, passed away Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at her home. She was born Jan. 11, 1941 in Wauchula, Florida to Curtis and Ila (Hall) McGhin.
She was a homemaker and retired from the Highlands County Elections Office as the assistant Supervisor of Elections. She was a lifelong resident of Highlands County, an active member of the Lorida Church of the Brethren and the Highlands County Cattle Women’s Association.
Norma is survived by her husband, Edgar Stokes of Lorida, Florida; son, Steve Stokes (Debbie) of Lorida, Florida; daughters, Mary Ann Hooks (Clegg) of Tallahassee, Florida, Jo Anna Cochlin (Mike) of Sebring, Florida, and Lisa Gay Elder (Randy) of Sebring, Florida; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Dan McGhin.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lorida Church of the Brethren. She will be laid to rest in Pinecrest Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, Sebring, Florida. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.