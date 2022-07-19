Norman A. Disbro
Norman A. Disbro, born Aug. 26, 1939, passed away July 14, 2022 surrounded in love by his three daughters. He was born in Avon Lake, Ohio, and moved to Miami, Florida with his family as a youngster. He graduated from North Miami High School in 1957 and married Bonnie Hight in 1961.
He served in the Coast Guard Reserve, and worked in the glazier, carpentry and construction field his entire life. The family moved to Lake Placid, Florida in 1978 and after his daughters graduated from high school, moved to Lakeland in 1986, where he lived for 36 years. His wife, Bonnie, passed away in 2015.
He is survived by his daughters, Kelly Disbro Reynolds (Terry), Kimberly Disbro (Maggie Peters) and Karen Disbro Doty (Chris), five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Norman loved fishing and sports of all kinds and spent every morning reading the sports page, even up to his last day. He was a good man who helped many people in small ways and did every job to his high standards. But most of all, he was a great dad to his three girls and will be greatly missed by all who loved him.
A small private service is being planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870.
Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida; phone, 863-465-9997.