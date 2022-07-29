Norman L. Flemming Sr.
Norman L. Flemming Sr., born April 29, 1946, passed away July 17, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was born in Arcadia, Florida and graduated from Smith Brown High School in 1964. Later in life he moved to Lake Placid where he attended New Life Assembly where he was ordained as a deacon. He was united in holy matrimony to Carolyn Cummings in July of 1975. Over the years, he was employed at Highlands County School Board as a bus driver and also at Amoco Service Station, where during his employment he launched a thriving auto detailing business that became one of the most well-known hands-on car washes in Highlands County – Norman’s Car Care where “We Put Pride in Your Ride.”
He leaves to cherish his legacy and memories his loving wife, Carolyn; daughters, Angela (Andre) Oliver of Perry, Florida, Jackie Smith of Tifton, Georgia, Natalyn (Charlie) Flemming of Arcadia, Florida, Tonya Flemming of Lake Placid, Trakennnia Goldsmith of Lake Placid, Ayicia Goldsmith of Winter Haven, Latoya Hills of Lake Placid and Kelada (Reginald) Jones of Lake Placid; sons, Norman Flemming Jr. of Moore Haven, Florida, Frentress Flemming Sr. of Lake Placid, Cory Flemming of Lake Placid, and Troy (Gloria) Johnson of Davenport. He also leaves 41 grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren, also a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 30, at Action Revival Family Worship Center, 124 Williams Ave. in Lake Placid, at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends and family for a viewing from 9:30-11 a.m. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Placid. Funeral arrangements are under the devotion of Williams Funeral Home of Bartow, Florida.