Norman L. Flemming Sr.

Norman L. Flemming Sr., born April 29, 1946, passed away July 17, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was born in Arcadia, Florida and graduated from Smith Brown High School in 1964. Later in life he moved to Lake Placid where he attended New Life Assembly where he was ordained as a deacon. He was united in holy matrimony to Carolyn Cummings in July of 1975. Over the years, he was employed at Highlands County School Board as a bus driver and also at Amoco Service Station, where during his employment he launched a thriving auto detailing business that became one of the most well-known hands-on car washes in Highlands County – Norman’s Car Care where “We Put Pride in Your Ride.”

