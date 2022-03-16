Nydia L. Estrada
Nydia Lourdes Estrada, age 67, passed away on Thursday, March 10 in Sebring, Florida. She was born on April 23, 1954 in Fajardo, Puerto Rico. She worked as a technical support manager with Apple Computer, Claris Corp and Sun Microsystems. She attended Unity of Sebring Church and was associated with “Essanay Silent Film Museum” and has been a resident of Sebring since 2018, coming from Fremont, California.
She is survived by her loving husband, Edwin; son, Evan Estrada and wife Meredith; daughter, Joan Estrada; brother, Johnny Morales; sister, Myrna Morales, and one grandchild, Margot Estrada. She was preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, suggest donations to Alzheimer’s Association, https://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate. Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.