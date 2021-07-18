Olga S. Blackwell
Olga (Ginny) Seignious Bond Blackwell, 90, of Lake Placid, Florida, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday morning, July 14, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Ginny was a native Floridian who was born in Miami, Florida on May 21, 1931. She was the daughter of Olga (Musin-Pushkin) and Luke Whitfield Seignious. Ginny worked in a variety of industries – insurance, banking, public schools, The U.S. Postal Service and ran Joe Bond Sales along with her husband Joe. She has been a resident of Lake Placid since 1976, moving here from Fort Lauderdale. Ginny was an active member of First Presbyterian Church Lake Placid, having served as a deacon, a Monday morning offering counter and a kitchen helper throughout the years.
Most recently, she enjoyed gardening, working around the house and living in Tomoka Heights where she had lovely friends and neighbors. But of all things, she most loved to spend time with her family and friends – whether swimming and boating on Lake Clay and Lake Pearl, camping in the North Georgia mountains, or traveling with her first husband Joe or her second husband Walt – she adored being surrounded by her family.
Ginny is preceded in death by her first husband, Samuel Joseph Bond Jr. and her second husband, Walter Blackwell. Both men were wonderful, loving and devoted husbands to Ginny. She is survived by her loving children, Cary Grimes-Graeme, Brandy Bond and Jody Osler (Jon); grandchildren, Rory Grimes-Graeme, Craig Grimes-Graeme, Mara Grimes-Graeme, Casey Grimes-Graeme, Brianna Franke and Jonathan Osler; and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings, Charlene Blackburn, Bo Seignious and Jim Seignious.
A service to celebrate Ginny’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church Lake Placid, 118 N. Oak Ave., Lake Placid, with Pastors Ray Cameron and Drew Severance officiating. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.
Arrangements entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-4134.