Oliver S. Shoemaker
Oliver Scott Shoemaker, 71, of Sebring, Florida has gone home to be with our Lord on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. He was a lifelong resident of Sebring. He graduated from Sebring High School, class of 1968.
Oliver served in the U.S. Navy 1969-1996, retiring as a master chief. He also retired from Account Tech with the Parks Department for the City of Jacksonville, Florida. His passion was his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ted O. and Janice Meredith Shoemaker. He is survived by his wife, Carol Anne Shoemaker of Sebring, Florida; son, Thomas Scott Shoemaker of Sparta, Tennessee; daughter, Paula J. Culler of Sparta, Tennessee; brother, Lawrence Paul Shoemaker of Sebring, Florida; sister, Meredith Celeste Mabe of Sebring, Florida; grandchildren, Ashten Benson, Ian Rohmfeld, Emma Rohmfeld and Caden Culler; and one great-granddaughter, Ainsley O. Benson.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at 5 p.m. at Morris Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Oliver to Bible Fellowship Church, 3750 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33872. Arrangements are being handled by Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring. www.morrisfuneralchapel.com.