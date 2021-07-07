Ollie M. Rushing
“She was clothed in strength and dignity. She opened her mouth with wisdom. Let her own works praise her in the gates.” Proverbs 31:25
Ollie Mae Edwards Rushing (a virtuous woman indeed), age 64, was born in Sanford, Florida on Jan. 16, 1957, the daughter of Earnest and Nellie Mae Edwards. She made her peaceful transition on June 28, 2021. She was a resident of Avon Park, Florida for over 40 years. She accepted Jesus Christ and was baptized at an early age and faithfully followed the Lord for the rest of her life. “An honest woman of God, who truly lived her eulogy.”
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Minister James Rushing Jr.; and her sister, Barbara Gray.
Ollie Mae leaves behind to cherish her loving memories, eight children, Tameika Hawkins-Clark (Tony) of Cape Coral, Florida, Andrew Hawkins II of San Antonio, Texas, James Rushing III (Mashaunna) of Orange City, Florida, Nellie Mae Sanders (Leroy) of Lake Mary, Florida, Georgia Salary (Bryant) of Houston, Texas, Bobby Rushing II, Giovanni Rushing and Desire Rushing of Avon Park, Florida; 16 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are seven brothers, Ernest Edwards (Norma) of Sanford, Florida, Bernard Edwards (Elaine) of Hampton, Georgia, Michael Edwards (Kaylnyn) of Deltona, Florida, Sammie Edwards (Shawntara), Eddie Hollie (Mercy Bell), Oscar Edwards (Abigail), and Michael Lockhart, all of Sanford, Florida; seven sisters, Delores McCreary of Beryn Heights, Maryland, Argie Cofield of Deltona, Florida, Geneva Mitchell of Sanford, Florida, Linda Warren of Hampton, Georgia, Bevily Cooper (Derrick), Barbara Williams, Cecilia Furbush, Annette Ford and Jeannette Ford, all of Sanford, Florida; five brothers-in-law, Tommie Gray of Sanford, Florida, Gene Rushing, Patrick Rushing, Shaun Rushing, and Juan Rushing (Stephanie), all of Frostproof, Florida; one sister in law, Carla Rushing of Frostproof, Florida; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.
A brief graveside memorial and burial service will be held Monday, July 12, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Bougainvillea Cemetery, 591 U.S. 27 North, Avon Park, FL 33825. Flowers may be sent to Trinity Memorial Chapel, 819 W. 1st St., Sanford, FL 32771.