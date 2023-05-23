Oneida M. Rich
Oneida M. Rich passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023 in Sebring, Florida at the age of 81. The daughter of Gabriel Luis Smith and Zenida (Carrero) Smith, she was born on Aug. 27, 1941 in Miami, Florida.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. SE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 72F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: May 23, 2023 @ 8:55 am
Oneida M. Rich passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023 in Sebring, Florida at the age of 81. The daughter of Gabriel Luis Smith and Zenida (Carrero) Smith, she was born on Aug. 27, 1941 in Miami, Florida.
Oneida worked as a pet groomer and had been a resident of Sebring for 44 years, having come from Miami Beach, Florida.
Oneida is survived by her loving grandchildren, Crystal and Shauna Rich, both of Sebring, Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents and her only son.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.