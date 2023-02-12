Opal Hickman-Stebbins
Opal Hickman-Stebbins was born on Aug. 25, 1928 in White Cottage, Ohio and passed away on Dec. 12, 2022, at Fellowship Home at the Fairway in Sebring, Florida. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Elizabeth Jewell.
She is preceded in death by two husbands, Donald Hickman Sr. and Guy Stebbins; sisters, Norma Jean Brown and Dorothy Andrews; daughter, Elizabeth Ann; and two grandsons, James and Thomas Wilson.
Opal is survived by her children, Judith Cheek (John) of Wheelersburg, Ohio, Janice Smith (Gary) of Avon Park, Florida, and Donald Hickman Jr. (Beverly) of Avon Park, Florida; nine grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
She was a lifelong member of the Methodist church. She was a Sunday School teacher, sang in the choir, Bible School, Women’s Fellowship and organizing parties. She loved playing Scrabble, working on jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, playing bingo, reading and walking.
A memorial service will be held on Feb. 18, 2023 at 1 p.m. in Union Church, 106 Butler Ave., Avon Park, Florida.