Orie C. Wenger
Orie Clayton Wenger, 84, of Sebring, Florida went home to be with the Lord on July 27, 2022. “Clay” was born in Kalona, Iowa on Oct. 23, 1937. Clay, loving husband of Ethel Wenger, passed away after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.
He is survived by his wife, Ethel; two brothers, Galen and Don Hartzler; three children, Dawn Youmans, Amanda Elder, and Tim Fritz; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Clay was a parts manager for different car dealerships here in Sebring. He enjoyed woodworking, collecting priceless antiques, and spending quality time with his family. He was a faithful member and served on the board of directors at Union Congregational Church in Avon Park, Florida for many years. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.
Service will be held Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Union Congregational Church. Burial will immediately follow service at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Avon Park, Florida.