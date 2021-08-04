Orval P. Bucklew
Orval P. Bucklew, age 100, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 in Sebring, Florida. He was born on Nov. 12, 1920 in Coal City, Indiana to Roy Orval and Martha Etta (Price) Bucklew.
He worked as a supervisor in metal fabrication, attended Whispering Pines Church, proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during World War II, and has been a resident of Sebring since 1994, coming from Coal City, Indiana.
Orval enjoyed gardening, yard work, reading and woodworking. He loved to travel and farmed in Indiana. Orval spent time in West Jefferson, Ohio.
He is survived by his loving wife, Rozetta; and children, William R. Bucklew and Sherry A. Wallace, both of Sebring, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and one sister.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 at Whispering Pines Church with Rev. Steve Trinkle officiating. Interment will be held at Lakeview Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a local food pantry, Heartland Food Bank ( heartlandfoodbank.com/) or Whispering Pines Baptist Church, 303 White Pine Drive, Sebring, FL 33872.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com