Orville J. Doyle, Jr.

Orville Jesse “John” Doyle Jr., age 84, of Lake Placid, Florida passed away on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 at the AdventHealth Lake Placid Hospital. John was born on July 28, 1938 in Millstone, Kentucky, the son of Virginia (Broughman) and Orville Doyle Sr.

