Orville J. Doyle, Jr.
Orville Jesse “John” Doyle Jr., age 84, of Lake Placid, Florida passed away on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 at the AdventHealth Lake Placid Hospital. John was born on July 28, 1938 in Millstone, Kentucky, the son of Virginia (Broughman) and Orville Doyle Sr.
John was a school band director for 19 years and taught math for another 19 years. John was a professional tenor saxophone player and led his own bands in Kentucky, Virginia, and Florida. He started a high school band program back in Pike County, Kentucky. John has been a resident of the Lake Placid area since 2006. He was a member of the Lake Placid Elks Lodge, Lake Placid Moose Lodge, and the American Legion Placid Post 25.
He enjoyed following his beloved University of Kentucky basketball program, listening to his music, and fishing the local lakes. John loved to be with his family and friends anytime they could get together, especially time with his grandchildren.
John is survived by the love of his life of 61 years, Evelyn; daughter, Shannon Evans (Marc); sons, Mark and Scott Doyle; and three grandchildren.
A gathering for family and friends to visit and reflect on John’s life will be held from 11 a.m. until noon on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 at Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida with friends and family celebrating. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. Phone: 863-465-4134.