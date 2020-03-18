Pamela H. Mitchell
Pamela H. Mitchell, 72, of Avon Park, Florida passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.
She was born Sept. 28, 1947 in Wauchula, Florida to Doris J. Hart and Martha (Bennett) Hart.
Pam was of Baptist faith and has been a life-long resident of Avon Park, Florida.
She is survived by her daughters, Sherri Weber (Joe) of Willow Spring, North Carolina and Danielle Thompson of Avon Park; grandchildren, Dustin Weber (Candace), Jacob Weber (Lauren), Olivia Thompson and J.D. Thompson; and great-grandchildren, Cheyenne Weber and Adalynn Weber. Pam will also be forever remembered by her sister, Nancy Davis; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 54 years, Daniel J. Mitchell; her brothers, James Hart and Dennis Hart; and her son-in-law, Jared Thompson.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at noon Saturday, March 28, 2020 at First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends and family at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in her name to either the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, stjude.org or the First Baptist Church of Avon Park, Florida.
Pam will be remembered for the love she had for her family, her sense of humor, generosity and her special kindness towards all children.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.