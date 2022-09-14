Pamela R. Choate

Pamela Renee Choate, 69, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at the AdventHealth Sebring Hospital. Renee was a native Floridian who was born in Wauchula on Dec. 13, 1952. She was the daughter of Mary (Jones) and Joe Choate.

