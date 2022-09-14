Pamela R. Choate
Pamela Renee Choate, 69, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at the AdventHealth Sebring Hospital. Renee was a native Floridian who was born in Wauchula on Dec. 13, 1952. She was the daughter of Mary (Jones) and Joe Choate.
Renee has been a long-time resident of Highlands County. She worked for many years at the Lake Placid Health Care Center where she retired as payroll manager. Renee was of the Christian faith and was a member of the Lake Placid Moose Lodge. She loved her horses and enjoyed taking care of them. She loved to be with her family and friends anytime they could get together.
Renee is survived by her loving children, Dixie L. Harper and Justin Weinel; six grandchildren and brother, David Choate.
A gathering for family and friends to reflect on Renee’s life will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home. Phone 863-465-4134.