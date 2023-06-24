Pamela S. Barwick
Pamela Sue Barwick, age 41, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2023 of natural causes. She was born Feb. 23, 1982 in Avon Park, Florida to Wanda Barwick and Harold Warren Jr.
She was a daughter, sister, niece, cousin and best friend. She loved art, crafts and painting. Pamela is survived by her brother, Harold Warren (Sonny) the 3rd (Katie) of Lakeland, Florida; two aunts, Louise Johnson (Frank) of Tampa, Florida and Evelyn Caridi of Georgia; six cousins, Maryanne Busby of Missouri, Frankie Johnson Jr. of East Paris, Elaina of Tampa, Florida, Sabrina Morel of Venus, Florida, Brittany Bass of Lake Placid, and Chris Napper of Wauchula, Florida. She is preceded in death by her grandparents who raised her and who she called mom and dad, Mary Barwick and James Barwick of Lake Placid, Florida, Marie Bass, Richard Bass and Thomas Bass.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Bishop Park July 10 at 10 a.m. All donations will be accepted for funeral cost. Family and friends are welcome. Lake June Clubhouse Road, Lake Placid FL 33852.