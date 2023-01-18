Patrecia Y. Averyt
On Jan. 8, 2023, Patrecia “Pat” Yvonne Averyt, age 64, went to be with her Lord. Pat was born April 3, 1958 in Houma, Louisiana to the late Elton S. and Shirley Mae Stivender.
She is survived by her husband, Mike Averyt; adoring children, Jack Srolovitz and Kathy Cappo (Oliver); sister, Pamela Farr (Steve); grandchildren, Maxx Srolovitz, Charles Cappo and Abigail Cappo; nephew and niece, Zack Farr and Hannah Farr; and father of her children, Maxx Srolovitz.
Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Highlands County. A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at Pinecrest Cemetery, Sebring, Florida.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.