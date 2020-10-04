Patricia A. Bartlett
Patricia A. Bartlett, 85, of Lake Placid passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, Sept. 9, 2020, at the Lake Placid Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born on Oct. 26, 1934, in Whitinsville, Massachusetts, the daughter of Lena Jean (Alberda) and Fred Opperwall. Pat was a retired secretary at the Riley Stoker Corporation in Worcester, Massachusetts. She was the beloved wife of the late Hollis M. Bartlett, Jr.
She was a resident of Lake Placid, Florida since 2000. Patricia was a member of the First Presbyterian Church Lake Placid and a Past Grand Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star in Connecticut. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, as well as being an avid reader who enjoyed a great novel and doing puzzles. She is survived by her sister Micky Johnston of Lake Placid, Florida.
Pat will be interred next to her husband at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, Massachusetts on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat’s name can be made to the Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star, P.O. Box 143, Plymouth, Connecticut 06782, office or general fund.
Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.
Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-4134.