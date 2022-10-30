Patricia A. Karl
Patricia A. Karl, age 85, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. She was born on Oct. 16, 1937 in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Warren D. and Mildred C. (Kaid) Hatfield.
Patricia was the co-founder and co-director of the New Testament Church & Mission for 47 years. She has been a resident of Sebring since 1973, coming from Detroit.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimdalin Wack of Sebring, Florida. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Lisa (Mitchell) Mercer, Rebekah (Joey) Raulerson, Kathleen (Jason) Beatty, Laura Wack, Michael Paul (Jennifer) Karl, Bruce (Cathy) Reyes, Beverly (David) Roquiz, and Marlon (Janet) Pelovello; and 20 great-grandchildren, all from Sebring, Florida. She was known as Grandma, Sister Pat and friend to so many.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at Stephenson Nelson Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Pinecrest Cemetery, Sebring, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family request you donate in her honor to the legacy she started, New Testament Church and Mission.
Arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.