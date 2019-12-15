Patricia A. Lister
Patricia A. Lister, 79, of Avon Park, Florida died Thursday morning, Dec. 12, 2019 at Somers Hospice House in Sebring.
A native of Methuen, Massachusetts she had lived here for 41 years coming from Davers, Massachusetts. She retired from the state of Florida as an employment specialist.
She is survived by her son, Chris (Melissa) Comeau of Avon Park, Florida and two grandchildren, Austin Knutson and Kayla Comeau.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Highlands County Shrine Club or Good Shepherd Hospice. Arrangements with Fountain Funeral Home, Avon Park.