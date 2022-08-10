Patricia A. Lively
Patricia Ann Lively, age 84, passed away Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. She was born May 19, 1938 in Terre Haute, Indiana to the late Carl and Cleo (Patterson) Highsmith.
Patricia loved reading, playing cards with her friends, and spending time with her beloved cat, Tabby. She also loved the fellowship with her friends at Sebring Christian Church, especially her Sunday School class “The Wild Women”.
She is survived by her children, Stephen Lively (Helen) of Terre Haute, Indiana, Denise Piper (John) of Victoria, Texas, Elaine Schreiber (Bruce) of Cape Coral, Florida, and Bruce Lively (Lisa) of Terre Haute, Indiana; 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and many friends at Sebring Christian Church and friends at Highlands Mobile Village to mourn her passing. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hollis Ray Lively, who she married Feb. 8, 1958; infant sister, Phyllis Gay Highsmith; and step-mother, Marguerite Highsmith.
A celebration of life will be held at Sebring Christian Church on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 at 2 p.m. and all friends and family are welcome. The family would like to thank Good Shepherd Hospice for their loving care.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.