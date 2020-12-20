Patricia A. Sickinger
Patricia Ann Sickinger of Sebring, Florida passed away on Dec. 16, 2020.
She was predeceased by her husband, Rudy, and her son, Ken. Pat is survived by her children, Greg (Lynn) and Carole; her daughter-in-law, Lynn; her grandchildren, Keira, Erik and Mark; grandchildren, Franklin, Bentley, Zach and Spencer; and nieces and nephews. Among her nieces, Pat was especially close with Marian and Eileen.
Pat and Rudy moved to Sebring from Massapequa Park, New York in 1970. They shared a lifetime of wonderful experiences together. Pat was a member of Saint Catherine Catholic Church of Sebring and the Sebring Duplicate Bridge Club. Pat was proud of her contributions to the bridge club and was the last living founder. She earned the distinction of Life Master, while competing in bridge tournaments throughout Florida.
One of her closest friends had a humorous story to share about her first-time meeting Pat at the bridge club. She knew Pat to be a formidable opponent and fondly remembers her stating, “I would not even give my own mother a break at the bridge table.”
Pat was admired for her strength and courage. She attributed her grit to her Irish heritage. She loved to laugh, and her wit showed through even during times of great adversity.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.