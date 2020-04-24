Patricia A. Simon
Patricia Ann Simon, 91, of Linton, Indiana, went to meet Jesus on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Glenburn Nursing Home in Linton. Pat was born in Jasonville, Indiana on July 7, 1928, to Elmer and Pearl (Wolfe) Blanton. Pat married the love of her life, Edward Calvin Simon, on Aug. 7, 1951.
Pat was a member of Switz City Christian Church. She was a second grade school teacher in Avon Park, Florida until her retirement in 1989. Pat loved to read and go for walks.
Family left to cherish Pat’s memory include her husband, Ed Simon; one son, Joseph Edward (Terry) Simon of Canton, Ohio; one daughter, Margaret Ann Simon of Linton; three grandchildren, Erin Cole, Jared Simon and Lindsey Gabor; and two great-grandchildren, Roxanne and Reese.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Elmer Blanton; two sisters, Bernice Bastain and Margaret Blanton.
A funeral service for immediate family was at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Anderson-Poindexter Chapel in Linton with Chris Gehring officiating. Pat will be laid to rest in Peavey Cemetery in Jasonville.
Visitation for the immediate family will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. A Celebration of Life honoring the life of Pat is planned for July.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ed and Pat Simon Scholarship Fund at Johnson University (formerly Johnson Bible College), 7900 Johnson Drive, Knoxville, TN 37998 or Switz City Christian Church, PO Box 152, Switz City, IN 47443.
All arrangements were entrusted to Meng Family Funeral Homes, Anderson-Poindexter Chapel in Linton.