Patricia Casey, 79, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at the Palms of Sebring in Sebring, Florida. She was born March 4, 1941, in Dade City, Florida. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Mildred Alsabrook and John Copeland. She was a graduate of Hardee High School and after graduation went to work with the Florida Department of Corrections in Avon Park, Florida. She retired from the Florida Department of Corrections in Miami-Dade as the assistant warden with 42 years of service.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Armin Longoria; son, Jamie Casey; stepsons, Marco Longoria and Shawn Longoria; stepdaughter, Debbie Mickel; granddaughter, Stephanie Casey; great-grandsons, Trent, Camden and Luke Sweat; brothers, Robert Alsabrook, Jr. (Marie) and Robbie Alsabrook (Lori); sister-in-law, Janet Alsabrook; nieces, Tiffany Alsabrook and Chelsea Alsabrook, and nephew, Kevin Alsabrook. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Buren Eugene Alsabrook.
A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825.