Patricia D. Bricker
Patricia Dunty Duncan Bricker, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed into life everlasting and ran pain free into the waiting arms of her savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2021. She was born on June 16, 1934, in Sebring, Florida to her parents, Billie (Senterfit) Dunty and Robert P. Dunty Sr., who preceded her in death.
She grew up in Lake Placid, Florida and remained close to home until her free spirit and carefree attitude pulled her to the laid back life of Anna Maria Island, Florida in 1972. She enjoyed island life to the fullest and loved to laugh and have a good time but nothing was more important to her than family.
Pat returned home to Lake Placid in 1999 with her husband Raymond F. Bricker, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her son, Jerry Duncan (Sylvia); brother, Robert P. Dunty Jr.; sister, Anne Dunty Clark; and nephew, Michael Coiner.
Pat is survived by her sons, Bobby Duncan (Bernadette) of Blairsville, Georgia and son, Chris Duncan (Jennifer) and daughter, Melissa Curry (Justin), both of Lake Placid; sister, Betty Dunty Coiner of Lake Placid; and seven grandchildren, Josh Duncan, Justin Duncan (Renee), Elizabeth Bass (Preston), Megan Duncan (Cody), Eli Duncan, and Dustin McCranie (Katie), all of Lake Placid, and Tiffany Walker (Brock) of Wasilla, Alaska. She is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren. She loved God, she loved her family and she loved life.
A funeral service will be Saturday, Aug. 14 at Faith Baptist Church, where she was a member, 660 Holmes Road, Lake Placid. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. immediately followed by the funeral at 3 p.m. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Lake Placid. Memorial donations may be made to: Donation Processing, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-9997.