Patricia Donovan
Patricia Donovan passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Bradenton, Florida. She was born in Brooklyn, New York on Oct. 15, 1925, daughter of Charles and Florence Cook. She moved to Avon Park and enjoyed a long retirement with the many friends she made there.
She was proceeded in death by her loving husband, Jack Donovan, and eldest child, Virginia Anderson. She is survived by her sister, Virginia Zervos of Fort Mills, South Carolina, and sons, John (Lynne) Donovan of Fruita, Colorado and Michael (Karen) Donovan of Wimauma, Florida.
Funeral arrangements by National Cremation Society.