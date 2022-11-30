Patricia E. Donnelly
Patricia Eileen Donnelly of Lake Placid, Florida, went to be with the Lord on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, 2022.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Patricia Eileen Donnelly of Lake Placid, Florida, went to be with the Lord on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, 2022.
Funeral service will be held at Brochetti Funeral Home in Lake Placid, Florida, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 from 10-11 a.m. for the viewing and the service will follow at 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Patty was born in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, where she resided until her move to Miami, Florida, to become a flight attendant. After spending nearly 30 years traveling the world with Eastern Airlines, she decided Lake Placid, Florida, would be her retirement destination where she lived happily until her passing. She was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother and just an amazing person all around.
She is survived by her daughters, Lauren and Meghan Donnelly; and her grandchildren, Devin Donnelly, Garrett Underwood, Autumn and Chase Hindman, Alana Koornneef, and River and Axel Martinez of Lake Placid, Florida. Also surviving are her sister, Kathleen Donnelly; brother-in-law, Jack Donnelly; nephew, Patrick Donnelly; and niece, Kerry Griffin from Pennsylvania.
Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. Phone 863-465-9997.