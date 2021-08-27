Patricia J. McClelland Cutter T. Boney Marvin A. Boney
Patricia J. McClelland, 28, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Sebring, Florida. She was a lifetime resident of Lorida, Florida and was employed as general manager of the Lorida General Store.
Tricia is survived by her father, Dennis McClelland, and mother, Tammy McClelland; and three brothers, Naan, Hagen and Silas.
Cutter Ty Boney, 6, passed away on Aug. 22, 2021, in Sebring, Florida. He was born in Lake City, Florida and was a resident of Lorida.
He is survived by his grandparents, Dennis McClelland, Tammy McClelland, Marlene Boney, Donald McClelland and J.T. Ford.
Marvin Allan Boney, 38, passed away Aug. 22, 2021, in Sebring, Florida. He was born in Okeechobee, Florida and was a lifetime resident of Lorida, Florida.
He is survived by his mother, Marlene Boney of Live Oak; son, Garrett Allan Boney; brother, Thomas Lee Ford; and sister, Melissa Jane Ford.
Funeral services will be held at Dowden Funeral Home Chapel at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, with Pastor Mike Hill officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until the time of service. Burial with graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 at Basinger Cemetery in Basinger, Florida.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview Street, Sebring, FL 33870. 863-385-1546.