Patricia L. Masterson
Patricia Lee Collins Masterson, of Lake Placid, Florida, died Sunday evening, Jan. 29, 2023. She was comforted by her loving family. Patricia was a native of California, born in Pomona on Nov. 24, 1955. She was the daughter of Joseph and Ruby Sias Collins.
Patricia graduated from Attleboro High School in 1974. She was a realtor for 15 years, working for Weichert Realty in New Jersey. She has been a Lake Placid resident for the past seven years and attended St. James Catholic Church. She enjoyed fishing, shopping, and was an avid San Francisco 49er fan.
Patricia is survived by her husband of 31 years, Mark Masterson; children, Adam Kimmell (Jennifer) and Joshua Kimmell; siblings, Jacqueline Holscher and Meg Camara (John); and her grandchildren, Mia and Shane Kimmell. She was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Collins.
A Christian Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at St. James Catholic Church. Father Gonzalez will celebrate. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to St. Jude Childrens’ Research Hospital.
Memorial Mass arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home. Lake Placid, Florida. Phone 863-465-9997.