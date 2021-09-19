Patricia L. Poll
Patricia L. Poll went to her heavenly home on Aug. 30, 2021 at age 91. She passed away in Sebring, Florida, her adopted home for over 30 years. Pat was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the fourth of six children. Pat married her lifelong husband, Floyd Poll, and lovingly raised three children in Grand Rapids. Pat and her siblings all became “Snowbirds,” exchanging the Michigan winters for sunny Florida. Pat cherished her parents, brothers and sisters and would often say “I have the best and most loving family in the whole world.”
Pat was known as a caring wife, loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Pat loved keeping a tidy home, working in her garden and staying active in her church. Pat loved gospel music and sang in the choir for over 20 years. Throughout her life, she held an unwavering love for God that was reflected in her sweet smile and helpful spirit. Pat did not know a stranger and made friends everywhere she went. She loved anything sweet and kept her neighbors, friends and any helper who came to the door, well stocked in her homemade banana bread. She loved talking on the phone and would spend hours each day staying close to family and friends new and old.
Patricia will be greeted in Heaven by her parents Frank and Emma, her husband Floyd, her sister Jean, her brothers Bill and Keith, along with her first-born daughter Diana and her beloved son Doug. She is survived by her daughter Denise Endly (son-in-law Reid), her brother Leon Fitzgerald (sister-in-law Nancy), and her sister Suzie Fleser. Pat adored her four grandchildren (Betsy, Jenny, Dane, and Drew) and her two great-grandchildren (Ella and Gavin). Pat will be remembered fondly by her many nieces and nephews.
1 Corinthians 2:9 But, as it is written, “What no eye has seen, nor ear heard, nor the heart of man imagined, what God has prepared for those who love him.”
