Patsy L. Martinez
Patsy Lou Martinez, 68, of Sebring, Florida, graduated to Jesus on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
She was born April 2, 1952, in Lexington, Kentucky to John McDonald and Dorothy (Jones) Fields. Patsy was known as the anchor for all things. Whether singing joyfully in the choir as a member of First United Methodist Church, coordinating shopping for the Ag Angels for the children for Cracker Trail, gathering her family together for a home cooked meal, or walking the halls and greeting the kids at her beloved bookkeeping job with Cracker Trail Elementary (where she earned the affectionate nicknames “Mama Patsy” and “Candy Lady.”
Patsy didn’t know a stranger. And if you needed a helping hand with anything, you could always count on her to be there.
Patsy is survived by her husband of 51 years (52 on Dec. 24), Cesar Martinez of Sebring, Florida; sons, Cesar Martinez Jr. (Marlen) and Marcus Shane Martinez, both of Sebring, Florida; daughter, Marissa L. Martinez of Nashville, Tennessee; brothers, Mike Fields of Mansfield, Texas, Tim Fields of Powell, Tennessee and Scott Fields of Parkersburg, West Virginia; and grandchildren, Garrett A. Martinez and Hunter A. Martinez.
A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, with receiving line beginning at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church of Sebring with Rev. David Juliano officiating. For friends and family unable to attend, the service will be streamed at facebook.com/FirstSebring.
Social distancing and masks are encouraged and provided. The family welcomes those that would like to attend. Patsy loved puppies and caring for children. So in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to two of her favorite places: Humane Society of Highlands County, 7421 Hayward Taylor Blvd., Sebring, FL 33876, humanesocietyofhighlandscounty.com or Ag Angels for the Children, agangels.org/testimonials
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.