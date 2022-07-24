Patti M. Jeffo
Patti Mae Jeffo, age 81, a 30-year resident of Avon Park, Florida went home to be with the Lord on May 19, 2022. Patti was a loving wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Born near Bronson, Michigan, Patti proudly served her country in the United States Army as a medical specialist and was a wound care nurse in Highlands County. She was a member of the Catholic faith who enjoyed serving her church, community, and assisting those in need. After raising five boys, Patti returned to school to complete a nursing degree. Over the many years, she had many interests and hobbies, to include gardening, canning, digging for and researching about antique bottles, listening to Motown and gospel, sewing clothes, welding together a go-cart from bed rails and an old sit-down mower, hatching monarch butterflies, string art, porcelain doll-making, dollar bill origami, and much more. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, John Francis Jeffo; her parents, Ralph and Winnie Wells; and her sister, Betty V. Wegner. She is survived by her children, Keith and Lydia Jeffo of New Bern, North Carolina; Brian and Linda Jeffo of Jacksonville, Florida; John K. Jeffo of Brandon, Florida; Mark Jeffo of Gardner, Massachusetts; and Michael Jeffo of Macon, Georgia. She is also survived by two brothers, Bill (Billie) Wells of Sturgis, Michigan and Herb (Ruby) Wells of Kentucky, and brother-in-law, Don (Joni) Wegner of Sturgis, Michigan. Service will take place on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Avon Park. Patti touched the lives of many and will be dearly missed. Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com. Phone 863-453-3101.