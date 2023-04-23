Paul C. Bigbie
Paul C. Bigbie, 86, was called home by the Lord on April 18, 2023, at his home of 46 years. He was born on May 22, 1936, to Ross and Pauline Bigbie in Avon Park, Florida where he was raised. After graduating from Avon Park High School in 1954, he served in the Air Force for nine years.
After living in various Florida cities and Greenville, South Carolina, he returned to Avon Park in 1976 with his two children, Kenneth and Kathy. On June 16, 1977, he married Judy Fessler, and they had Kimberly in 1980. He worked at Highlands Building Supplies for many years before retiring. He spent many weekends at Avon Park Air Force Range hunting, fishing and camping with many friends. Two of which were his best friends, Danny and Bill.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judy; and sister, Joyce. He is survived by his son, Kenneth (Jeania) of Summerfield, Florida; daughters, Kathy Nelson (Tim) and Kim Goddard (Marc), both of Avon Park; brother, Gene (Sharon) of Avon Park; six grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and his collection of John Wayne western movies.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Avon Park Depot Museum or Good Shepherd Hospice.
There will be a celebration of life held at his home on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 3 p.m.