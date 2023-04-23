Paul C. Bigbie

Paul C. Bigbie

Paul C. Bigbie, 86, was called home by the Lord on April 18, 2023, at his home of 46 years. He was born on May 22, 1936, to Ross and Pauline Bigbie in Avon Park, Florida where he was raised. After graduating from Avon Park High School in 1954, he served in the Air Force for nine years.

Recommended for you