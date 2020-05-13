Paul D. Miller
Paul David Miller, 75, a child of God, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Thursday, May 7, 2020.
He was surrounded by his wife, Doris Miller; son and daughter, Mike and Kim Miller; son and daughter, Shawn and Abby Miller; son and daughter, Chris and Dawn Miller; daughter and son, Kattie and Nathan Vanderpool; grandchildren, Justin (Ashley) Miller, Hunter Vanderpool, Zachary Miller, Cole Vanderpool, Owen Miller, Liliana Miller, Katherine Miller and Leroy Miller; nieces, Ashley Brown and Lisa Peterson; nephews, Tim Peterson, Todd Peterson and Stephen Brown; Paul’s younger childhood sister and her husband, Lottie and Mitch Abers. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Elizabeth Miller, and his parents, Eva Miller and Paul Gibbs.
Paul accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior of his life while in Lutheran Gustavus Adolphus Children’s Home, Jamestown, New York where he lived from the age of 5 until he went into the U.S. Navy. He was a Deacon at Conewango Baptist Church in Conewango, New York, First Baptist Church Avon Park and Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church.
Many will remember him as John the Baptist in the Easter program at First Baptist Church Avon Park with his booming voice, “Repent.” Paul was RA leader for several years at First Baptist Avon Park and drove a bus for The School Board of Highlands County. Also he was a Cub Scout leader, member of Avon Park City Council, coached baseball and soccer. He said the kids knew more about soccer than he did, and they won every game the year he coached.
He was active in football, baseball, track and weight lifting. He loved attending all his children and grandchildren’s sports events.
He would want all of you to know that Jesus loves each of you, and all you need to do is ask Jesus Christ to come into your heart. If you do that, Paul will see you in Heaven with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. If you have any questions about your relationship with Jesus Christ, call Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church at 863-452-6556 or aplbc.info.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church of Hope Jesus Children’s Home, Honduras or the Building Fund.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.