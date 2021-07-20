Paul E. Davis Jr.
Paul Edward “Eddie” Davis Jr., age 52, passed away on July 14, 2021. He was born on Oct. 18, 1968 in Plant City, Florida to the late Paul Edward Davis Sr. and Iris Marie Lanier. He was of the Christian faith and attended Grace Bible Church.
Eddie was a graduate of Hardee High School, Class of 1986. After high school, Eddie went into law enforcement and served his community for 30 years before retiring at the rank of major. He graduated in September 2019 from the FBI National Academy Session 277.
Eddie was a loving, caring, hard-working husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was the “rock” of his family and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. Some of the words that come to mind when you think of Eddie are generous, loving, devoted, kind, perfectionist, faithful and could be stubborn but loved with all his heart. When he did get a little time off, he enjoyed spending it with his family or just going fishing.
He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Amy Shelleen Davis of Wauchula, Florida; daughter, Christie S. (Kalab) Cord of Sebring, Florida; son, Paul Edward Davis III of Wauchula, Florida; mother, Iris Marie Lanier and step-father, Frederick E. Lanier of Wauchula, Florida; grandchildren, Landon Michael and Leah Marie Cord; sister, Susan Davis-Smith; brothers, Thomas T. (Eva) Davis Sr., all of Wauchula, Florida and Wayne (Bunny) Faulkner of Fort Meade, Florida. Eddie was preceded in death by his father, Paul E. Davis Sr., and his infant sister, Paula Edwina Davis.
A visitation of family and friends was held on Monday, July 19, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at First Christian Church, 1121 Louisiana St., Wauchula, FL 33873.
A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at First Christian Church with Rev. Jim Harris officiating. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery, Wauchula.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Bridges for Life, 2270 Inke Road, Richmond, IN 47374. https://mybridgesforlife.org/ Online condolences can be made at pongerkaysgrady.com.
Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Home & Cremation Services have been entrusted with the arrangements.