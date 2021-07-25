Paul F. Ebersbach
Paul F. Ebersbach, Lt. Col. USAF (Ret) passed away at Good Shepherd Hospice, Sebring, Florida on July 19, 2021 with his family by his side. Paul was born in Paterson, New Jersey on Jan. 15, 1945 to the late Amy Ebersbach (Leonhard) and Richard P. Ebersbach. He was raised in Haledon, New Jersey and graduated from Manchester Regional High School. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Forestry from Syracuse University and later received a master’s degree in education from University of South Florida.
Lt. Col. Ebersbach served his country for over 45 years, including duty in Vietnam where he received the Bronze Star Medal. He served as the environmental chief at the Avon Park Air Force Range for 41 years and received many conservation awards, including the United States Air Force Thomas D. White Outstanding Natural Resources Professional.
A second generation Eagle Scout, he was greatly involved with the Boy Scouts of America, served as a volunteer for the Avon Park High School Grenadier Band, and was a Rotarian. Additionally, he guided several youth hunting programs throughout Florida.
Paul was an avid outdoorsman and expert craftsman. He carved decoys and other birds and his Adirondack chairs can be found in many homes of family and friends. He enjoyed spending time in Crown Point, New York where he hunted, relaxed and made real maple syrup.
He is survived by his sons, Eric (Sheri) of Casselberry, Florida, and Stephen of Avon Park, Florida; daughter, Amy of West Palm Beach, Florida; and beloved granddaughter, Kirsten Cole (Charlie) of Charlotte, North Carolina. Paul is also survived by siblings, Bill (Sally, deceased) of Fairport, New York; Bob (Jo-Ann) of Wayne, New Jersey, and Tom (Ann) of Hershey, Pennsylvania; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his parents and his beloved wife of 52 years, Karla (Mattice).
A visitation will be held on Monday, July 26 at 10 a.m. with the service at 11 a.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Avon Park, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to National Wild Turkey Federation, Archbold Biological Station, or Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870.