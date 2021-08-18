Paul J. Wiesler
Paul J. Wiesler passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 in Sebring, Florida, at the age of 94. He was born on April 24, 1927 in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Paul Wiesler Sr. and Nell (Long) Wiesler. They preceded him in death.
Paul graduated from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri in 1947 with a bachelor’s degree in business. While there, he met and married his college sweetheart, Carol Mae Taylor.
After working for the Boy Scouts of America, he then began a long and successful career with Aetna Life & Casualty as a general agent for 44 years, heading the Central Illinois district centered in Peoria, Illinois. He earned multiple designations in the insurance industry including CLU & ChFC.
Serving over 50 years on the W.D. Boyce Council of the Boy Scout of America, Paul, an Eagle Scout himself, was bestowed the coveted Silver Beaver Award for his exceptional service. He was an enthusiastic golfer and enjoyed a good game of tennis, belonging to Mt. Hawley Country Club and Sun ‘N Lake Country Club of Sebring, Florida, as well as belonging to Rotary North of Peoria. Paul enjoyed entertaining his family and friends with his sense of humor and quick wit.
Paul is survived by his wife of 73 years, Carol (Taylor) Wiesler; daughters, Susan (Tim Ward) Atherton, Wendy (Dale, deceased) Clary, and Nancy (Mike) Kreeger; sons, Paul (Jane) Wiesler and John (Monica) Wiesler; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and brother, William (Marilyn) Wiesler of Indian Shores, Florida. Paul had immense pride in and treasured all of his family.
A funeral mass was held on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Peoria Heights, where he was a long-time member. Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be made to W.D. Boyce Council of the Boy Scouts of America, 514 E. Madison Ave., Peoria, IL 61603 or to St. Thomas Church, 904 E. Lake Ave., Peoria Heights, IL 61616. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Peoria, Illinois. Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences to www.thewiltonmortuary.com.