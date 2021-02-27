Paul M. Sweda
Paul Michael Sweda, 92, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Sebring, Florida. He was born on Nov. 12, 1928, in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Michael Andrew and Elizabeth Ann (Beckes) Sweda. He had been a Sebring resident since 1990. Paul attended St. Catherine’s Catholic Church. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked as an auto body technician.
Paul owned Sweda’s Auto Body for 35 years in Youngstown, Ohio. He was a charter member and past president (four years) of Auto Service Council, charter member of Lowellville Rod and Gun Club since 1956, active in Sebring Elks Club 1529, Trustee for five years and active in the maintenance department and safety director for many years. He was a member of the VFW, Moose, American Legion, Korean Veterans, NRA and Bass Club. He also was a collector and restorer of antique cars.
He is survived by his son, Michael Frank Sweda of Youngstown, Ohio; sister, Irene Lytle of Traverse City, Michigan; and niece, Nancy Griffiths of Traverse City, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gypsy; and daughter, Paula Michelle Sweda.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.