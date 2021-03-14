Paul R. Turner, Jr.
Paul Raymond Turner, Jr. of Sebring, Florida gained his heavenly wings on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the age of 59.
Raymond was preceded in death by his mother, Lillie Webster; father, Paul Raymond Turner, Sr.; and infant son, Paul Raymond Turner, Jr. ll.
He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Caroll Ann Turner; daughters, Crystal (Scott) Dobert of Lehigh Acres, Florida, Amber (Robert) Hunter of Clayton, Georgia, Wendy (Dustin) Welborn of Clayton, Georgia and Amanda (James) Diggs of Lake Placid, Florida; sister, Donna (William) Adcock of Graham, North Carolina; and brother, Doug (Tonia) Turner of Jefferson City, Tennessee. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Raymond was a family man who enjoyed grilling for his family every chance he got. He also enjoyed living the “country boy” life to the fullest. Raymond was such a blessing to everyone who had the privilege of knowing him and will be greatly missed.