Paul W. Klossner
Paul W. Klossner, 88, of Sebring, Florida, passed away Dec. 2, 2022 at Good Shepherd Hospice with his family by his side. He was born in Holland Patent, New York, moving to this area in 2002.
In high school, he won numerous awards in the FFA, played in the band and played football. He was a veteran serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Leyte. He was a social worker for Herkimer Outreach and a member of First Presbyterian Church of Sebring.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his two brothers and three sisters, and his son, Douglas, in 2017. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Geraldine, and his daughter, Val, both of Sebring; granddaughter, Allison Ambrose, and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church at 11 a.m. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at 10-11 a.m. A private burial with Military Honors will follow later. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Samaritan’s Purse or to First Presbyterian Church of Sebring. Condolences may be expressed at www.morrisfuneralchapel.com.