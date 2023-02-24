Paul ‘Will’ Asbury
Paul “Will” Asbury, 82, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Lake Placid, Florida after a brief illness. He was born on Jan. 24, 1941, in Fawn Grove, Pennsylvania to Jefferson and Mary Asbury as the third of 13 children. Raised on a large farm in Pennsylvania, after high school he enlisted into the United States Air Force where he became a small arms instructor, competed with the Air Force Rifle Unit, and served overseas in Korea.
While raising a family and serving as a plant manager for Dupont in Newark, Delaware, Will was actively involved in coaching Little League and enjoyed fishing in the Susquehana River with family and friends. He retired to Lake Placid, Florida in 1991. In retirement, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, wood working and spending time with grandchildren. He was also very involved in the “Over the Hill Gang,” a local club of avid gunmen.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two of his siblings, Mary Judy and Tom; his first wife, Janet Jefferies Asbury; and his second wife, Janet Leonard Asbury.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Whitford Asbury; his 10 remaining siblings, Jeff, Helen, Clarence, Donald, Gary, Freda, Suzan, Joe, Dan and Charles; his children: daughter, Jody Keiser (Martin); son, Michael Asbury (Bonnie); son, Robert Asbury; and daughter, Carol West. He is also survived by his six grandchildren, Daniel, Elizabeth, Michael, Brandon, Madison and Brooke.
Service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at 6 p.m. at Independent Baptist Church, 5704 County Road 17 South in Sebring, Florida where he was an active member.
Military honors will be presented by the United States Air Force Honor Guard. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com
Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-4134.