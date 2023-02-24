Paul Asbury flag

Paul ‘Will’ Asbury

Paul “Will” Asbury, 82, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Lake Placid, Florida after a brief illness. He was born on Jan. 24, 1941, in Fawn Grove, Pennsylvania to Jefferson and Mary Asbury as the third of 13 children. Raised on a large farm in Pennsylvania, after high school he enlisted into the United States Air Force where he became a small arms instructor, competed with the Air Force Rifle Unit, and served overseas in Korea.

