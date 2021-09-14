Paula K. Owings
Paula Karen Owings, age 61, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 in Sebring, Florida. She was born Oct. 18, 1959 in Gainesville, Florida to Jackie Eugene Thomas and Mary Josephine Langford.
Paula attended the Church of God, enjoyed golf, antiquing, gardening and loved her grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband, Conrad Owings; mother, Mary Alley; son, Chris White (Stephanie) of Sebring, Florida; and two grandchildren, Keegan Thomas and Kinsley Leigh White. She was preceded in death by her father and two brothers.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 at 5 p.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring, Florida with family receiving friends beginning at 4 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.