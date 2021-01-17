Pauline Best
June 25, 1940 — Dec. 4, 2020
Pauline Best nee Marketty, 80, died unexpectedly on Friday night, Dec. 4, 2020, at her home in Sebring, Florida with her husband of 61 years, Robert, by her side.
Pauline was the daughter of Frances and Agnes Marketty nee White. Pauline was born in West Ishpeming, Michigan and spent her early life in Ishpeming, Michigan. She graduated from Ishpeming High School and also attended Northern Michigan University. Pauline worked as an insurance assistant at CCI in Ishpeming, Michigan, as a secretary at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Green Bay, Wisconsin and most recently as a legal assistant at Offutt, Horman, Burdette, P.A. in Maryland.
Pauline was preceded in death by her sisters, Jean Ann Moore and Donna Garceau; and her brother, Bernard. Pauline is survived by her husband, Robert Best as well as her son, Mark (Krissy) Best and her daughter, Stephanie. Pauline is also survived by Bernard’s wife, Sandy; her grandchildren, Jessica (Adam) Potter and Benji Best; as well as her great-grandchild, Seth Potter.
Pauline also had many special cousins, nieces and nephews as well as friends that will miss her dearly. We will all truly miss her great sense of humor and upbeat personality.
Besides being a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she liked to play bingo and go gambling with Bob. She also liked to play Scrabble, both online and in person. Pauline especially loved NFL football. She kept statistics on all of the teams and could tell you just about anything you ever wanted to know about any of the players or their teams.
A memorial service will be held at the Sebring VFW Post 4300 at a future date.