Pauline M. Marcoux
Pauline M. Marcoux, 91, of Sebring, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Highlands Regional Medical Center. She was born Nov. 7, 1929 in Somersworth, New Hampshire to Philias and Lucia (Charrette) Couture.
Mrs. Marcoux came to Sebring in 1996 from Kittery, Maine. She was a homemaker and a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard A. “Dick” Marcoux, and a son, Ronald R. Marcoux. Surviving are three daughters, Michelle M. Parent of Kennebunk, Maine, Irene L. Favreau of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Paula L. Marcoux of Sebring.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870. Phone 863-385-1546.