Peggy A. Cook
Peggy A. Cook, 86, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Sebring, Florida.
She was the daughter of the late Harry E. Free and Bernice (Brush) Free. She was born on April 4, 1934, in Shelby County, Ohio. She has been a resident of Sebring since 2000, formerly living in Kissimmee, Orlando, and Arcadia.
She was a Christian woman who loved to sing God’s praises and play the organ. Peggy worked at the school board and was a Pink Lady at the hospital. She was a very loving and giving person.
She is survived by her loving children, Cathy Murphy of West Palm Beach, Florida, Randy Murphy (Patty) of Piqua, Ohio, Teresa Moore (Mitchel) of Sebring, Florida and Kim Besecker of Arcanum, Ohio. Surviving are also 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter L. Cook, and one daughter, Debra Besecker.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Bible Fellowship Church in Sebring, Florida with Rev. Todd Patterson officiating. Interment will be held at Joshua Creek Cemetery in Arcadia, Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.