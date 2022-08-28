Peggy A. Meister
Peggy Ann Brooks Meister, age 79, of Sebring, Florida, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. She was born July 24, 1943 in Walker County, Alabama to Otis and Maggie (Stover) Brooks.
Updated: August 28, 2022 @ 7:59 am
She worked as a supervisor for the Jefferson County Tag Agency for 30 years in Birmingham, Alabama and has been proud to say that she has been retired for 22 years. Peggy was an active member of the Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church, and has been a resident of Sebring, Florida since 2000, coming from Hueytown, Alabama.
Peggy is survived by her husband, David Meister of Sebring, Florida; and nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Randy Randolph; daughter, Cherie Randolph; and siblings, Jerry Brooks, Janice Gilliland, and Polly Payne.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Forest Grove Memorial Gardens, Pleasant Grove, Alabama.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.