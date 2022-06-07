Peggy J. Wells
Peggy Jean Williams Wells was born in Stanton, Tennessee on Dec. 8, 1938, and went to be with the Lord on June 4, 2022. She met her future husband at Eastland Baptist Church in Nashville, Tennessee while he was attending auto-diesel college. She and Kenneth Wells then married on April 27, 1962. They have lived here in Avon Park, Florida their entire 60 years of married life.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Kenneth Ray Wells; son, Scooter Wells (Lorie) of Avon Park, Florida; daughter, Jeanna Evers of Avon Park, Florida; brother, Jerry Williams (Barbara) of Huntsville, Alabama; grandchildren, Nola Wright (Chad), Carrie Wells, Colton Brock, and Taylor Brock; great-granddaughter, Lynlee Wright. She is preceded in death by her mother, Carrie Ware Williams; father, Eddie Lee Williams; brothers, Edward Williams, Charles Williams, Russell Wright, and Oscar Wright; sister, Francis Surguine, and son-in-law, Daniel R. Evers.
She worked for America For Royalty Insurance Company based in Memphis, Tennessee. She then moved with the company to Nashville, Tennessee where she met her future husband. After moving to Avon Park, she worked at Florida Alcoholics Treatment Center and then the Avon Park Sun newspaper until Scooter was born. At that time she decided to become a stay-at-home mom. After Jeanna was married, she began working for The School Board of Highlands County and then later became the principal’s secretary at Sun ‘N Lake Elementary School. She retired from The School Board of Highlands in 2001. She was actively involved in many church activities. She was a Sunday school teacher, Mission Friends teacher, GA leader, Training Union leader, and chaperoned many mission trips. She loved the Lord and served him faithfully.
