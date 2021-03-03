Peggy Jo McEwen
Peggy Jo (Jean) McEwen, 94, went home to be with her Lord on Feb. 24, 2021. Peggy was born Jan. 2, 1927, to Charles and Gladys Smith in Concord, Georgia. She lived most of her life in Tampa, Florida, graduated from Avon Park High School and attended Florida State University in Tallahassee, where she obtained her bachelor’s degree.
She married James B. McEwen in 1954 and they enjoyed 19 years together before his death in 1973. Sadly, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Charles E. Smith, Jr. in 2003.
Peggy was a member of Manhattan Baptist Church in Tampa for 60 years and served as the volunteer recording secretary of offerings for 20 years. She was a loving wife, mother, an expert seamstress, enjoyed crafting and was an avid traveler both in-country and abroad.
Peggy is survived by her three children, James Mark McEwen (Kathy Siegel) of Marin County, California, Monica McEwen Fogle (Gary) of New Bern, North Carolina and Marlene Elaine McEwen of Clarkston, Georgia. She is also survived by her niece, June Childers, and her great-niece, Brooke.
Due to COVID-19, there will be a private family service at the gravesite in Avon Park, Florida at a later date. Online condolences may be made at pollockbest.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, samaritanspurse.org or P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Pollock-Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the McEwen Family.